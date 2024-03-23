GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of GAP by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

