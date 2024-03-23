GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities increased their price objective on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.