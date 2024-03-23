GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

GAP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

