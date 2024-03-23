GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $115,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.