GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $25.20 at KGI Securities

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target upped by KGI Securities from $9.10 to $25.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. KGI Securities currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPS

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.