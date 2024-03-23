GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares trading hands.
GASFRAC Energy Services Stock Down 66.7 %
GASFRAC Energy Services Company Profile
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GASFRAC Energy Services
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.