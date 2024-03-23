General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

