General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

GIS stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,432,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.