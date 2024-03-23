Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director Sells $503,490.00 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

