Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$1.97. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 41,400 shares changing hands.
Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.
