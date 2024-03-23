German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.36

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.36 and traded as high as $33.13. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 92,525 shares.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $976.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.25 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,098. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.