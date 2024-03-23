Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.60. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 8,570 shares traded.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.