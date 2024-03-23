Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Down 2.1%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 24,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 289,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.67.

In other Great Southern Copper news, insider Charles Richard William Bond purchased 302,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,068.28 ($11,544.60). In other news, insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 849,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £16,985.92 ($21,624.34). Also, insider Charles Richard William Bond acquired 302,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,068.28 ($11,544.60). 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

