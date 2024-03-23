Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.80

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.80 and traded as high as C$43.56. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$42.97, with a volume of 2,277,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$42.78.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1403509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In other news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. In related news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. Insiders own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

