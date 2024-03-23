Greif, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GEF)

Get Greif alerts:

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Greif in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Greif has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,902 shares of company stock worth $2,379,644 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

