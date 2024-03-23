Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GES. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Guess? Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GES opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $23,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $13,335,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

