Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

