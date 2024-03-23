Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 16,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 239.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

