Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.49 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

