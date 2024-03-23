Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.51 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $419.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.18 and a 1-year high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.