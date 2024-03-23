Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

