Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $83.08 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

