Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 104.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,517.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,469.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,447.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,201.36 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.