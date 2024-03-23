Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,852 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,811.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,811.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.