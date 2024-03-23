Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 590 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $316.32 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.