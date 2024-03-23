Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,830 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

