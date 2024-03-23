Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.