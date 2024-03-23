Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.36

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $7.09. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 252,524 shares trading hands.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIFI. Johnson Rice raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.