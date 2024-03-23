Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,121.09

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,121.09 ($27.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,378 ($30.27). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,341 ($29.80), with a volume of 435,834 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
