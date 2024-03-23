Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $203,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,093.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $1,494,256. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.91 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.