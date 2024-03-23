Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.76

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.76 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 48.30 ($0.61). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.61), with a volume of 34,520 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of £65.87 million, a P/E ratio of 966.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.
Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.
