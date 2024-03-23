HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,333.93

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,333.93 ($29.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,371.10 ($30.19). HarbourVest Global Priv Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,370 ($30.17), with a volume of 166,738 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,646.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,300.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarbourVest Global Priv Equity news, insider Edmond Warner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £45,400 ($57,797.58). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HarbourVest Global Priv Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

