HC Wainwright Lowers Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Price Target to $8.00

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.09% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.
