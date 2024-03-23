HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
Vor Biopharma Trading Down 1.5 %
Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
