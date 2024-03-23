HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

VOR stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

