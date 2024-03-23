Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.05

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.05 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.23). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.28), with a volume of 72,277 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.05. The stock has a market cap of £143.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

In other Headlam Group news, insider Robin George Williams bought 6,380 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £12,122 ($15,432.21). 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

