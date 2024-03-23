Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. 1,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

