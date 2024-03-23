Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,018.75 ($25.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,915.50 ($24.39) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,222 ($28.29). The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,858.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,933.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,911.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8,507.46%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

