HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.29

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $20.24. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 2,131 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

