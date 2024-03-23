Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.40

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $25.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 227,700 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

