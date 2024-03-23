Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.67

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.67 and traded as high as $24.14. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 15,809 shares changing hands.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOFT

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.