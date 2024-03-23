HSBC Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HSBC from $107.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

DFS opened at $125.78 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.