Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.31

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.31 and traded as high as $42.39. Hub Group shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 266,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hub Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 331,301 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

