Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.7 %

HUBB stock opened at $417.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $418.83.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

