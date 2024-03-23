Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $160.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

Shares of H stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $159.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

