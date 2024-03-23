IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.45

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.45 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.43). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 44,801 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.50) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.45.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

