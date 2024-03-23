IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $694.43

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.43 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.41). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 729.50 ($9.29), with a volume of 888,004 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.94) to GBX 782 ($9.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

IG Group Stock Performance

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 694.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,216.22%.

Insider Activity

In other IG Group news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,441.76). Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

