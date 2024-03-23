IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,116,827 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGC Pharma during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in IGC Pharma by 211.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

