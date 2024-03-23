IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,116,827 shares traded.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
