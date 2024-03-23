IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.87

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.87 and traded as high as C$35.55. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 188,062 shares changing hands.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.94.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.7088204 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

