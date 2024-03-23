Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 9,866.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INCY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

