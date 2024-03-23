Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Up 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.